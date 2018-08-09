Ishrat Encounter case: Refusing to discharge Vanzara, Amin, court says police information was solid

Ishrat Jahan, her friend Javed Sheikh alias Pranesh, Amzad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Ahmedabad police on the outskirts of the city in June 2004. (File) Ishrat Jahan, her friend Javed Sheikh alias Pranesh, Amzad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Ahmedabad police on the outskirts of the city in June 2004. (File)

While refusing to discharge retired police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case on Tuesday, the special CBI court observed that the “information received by Gujarat Police was based on sound, solid and correct information” and therefore, it was imperative to keep a watch on the movement and activities of four persons, including 19-year-old Ishrat Jahan, killed in the 2004 encounter.

Special Judge J K Pandya had made the same observation while discharging former Director General of Police P P Pandey in the case in February this year. Paragraph 39 of the order passed on Tuesday mentions exactly the same in the discharge order of Pandey in paragraph 52.

In both the orders, the paragraph starts as “It is pertinent to note that the complainant R R Verma who filed the complaint has received certain information regarding illegal/ anti-social and terrorist activities of 4 deceased persons, which is already described earlier as well as in Para 5.5 of the complaint. Therefore, it is established that information received by Gujarat Police was based on sound, solid and correct information. Therefore, it was required to keep watch and supervision on the movement and activities of the above said 4 persons. They were not simple and ordinary offenders, but they had indulged into above referred so many activities.”

Read| Ishrat encounter: Court rejects discharge pleas of retired policemen Vanzara, Amin

R R Verma, an IPS officer (now retired), was heading the Gujarat High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, and found that Ishrat Jahan, her friend Javed Sheikh alias Pranesh Pillai and two alleged Pakistani nationals — Zeeshan Johar and Amjali Rana — were killed in a fake encounter by a group of 19 policemen, including Pandey and Vanzara. On the instruction of the High Court, Verma filed the FIR and CBI investigated the case further. The Intelligence Bureau had forwarded a sourced information that the four persons had come to kill the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

The order has a paragraph describing how after 6.12.1992 (without mentioning the Babrji Masjid demolition) “there were number of bomb blasting in the area of Ahmedabad, Surat, Godhra, Mumbai and other parts of India (sic)”.

Mentioning the terror attacks — Akshardham temple (2002), Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts (2008), the order stated: “Therefore, the concerned police officers of Ahmedabad who were doing and discharging their official duties were bound to keep watch and supervision on all these activities. Number of anti-national and terrorist activates were spread all over India, more particularly in Gujarat State. Being high rank police officers, it was their boundant duty to take necessary steps in order to maintain law and order (sic).” The order stated: “There is no question of any fake encounter on the part of any such police officer. All the police officers were to be more cautious and alert to maintain peace in the public at large”, adding “it is hard to believe that the witness spoke truth in his statement before CBI after 10 years, when his previous statements are on record, which also cannot be ignored”. “All police statements are required to be taken into consideration,” the order added.

The court refused to discharge Vanzara and Amin, saying that their role in the encounter was “greater” than Pandey.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App