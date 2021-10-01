Is Gujarat turning into capital of drug network, asks Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera attacked the BJP over recent seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin at the Mundra Port in Kutch Bhuj claiming the youth of Gujarat and the country are being pushed into drugs rather than jobs.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad Thursday, Khera said, “Recently, 3000 kg of heroin was caught at the Mundra Port and as per reports, another consignment of 2500 tons has already entered India from the same port in June. These are not isolated incidents. We want to ask the BJP-led state and central governments that is Gujarat turning into a capital of drugs?,” he asked.

He further asked if the entry of drugs was being facilitated after the GST by the government. “Why all the drug related seizures happening in Adani-owned Mundra Ports in Kutch? In the 3,000 kg heroin case, the firm which had ordered the consignment is from Vijayawada, the consignment could have reached ports in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or even Odisha. Why are all consignments reaching Gujarat ports? They had promised quality education and jobs to the youth but today, they are giving our youth drugs,”the Congress leader said.

Khera also criticised the BJP over not appointing a full time director in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“Drugs smuggling also used to happen in Punjab but then police became strict. We want to know why is the government not appointing a full time director of the NCB? Who is stopping them ? NCB has become rental services for the government where it used to harass people they want to,” said Khera.

When asked about the political crisis in Punjab, Khera said, “We have freedom of speech in our party unlike the BJP but there is a decorum to do that. A family’s internal fight should not be discussed with neighbours. It demoralises the committed workers of the party.”