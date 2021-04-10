‘Is CR Paatil above state govt machinery’: AAP slams BJP over ‘free Remdesivir jabs’ in Surat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the state BJP of doing petty politics over the coronavirus pandemic and trying to use the situation to get popularity and fame a day after state BJP president CR Paatil announced the party would give 5,000 anti-viral Remdesivir injections free-of-charge to needy patients from its Surat office.

A press statement issued by AAP leader Dharmesh Bhanderi, the leader of Opposition in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), said, “We want to know if the state BJP president CR Paatil is above the state government machinery?… In the present situation, with a spike in the Covid-19 cases in the city, there has been a rise in the usage of Remdesivir injections for Covid patients.”

On Friday, Paatil told The Indian Express, “We have made arrangements to buy 5,000 Remdesivir injections from (Ahmedabad-based firm) Zydus, and have placed orders. We will get a supply of 500 to 1,000 injections daily from the company for Surat city. The patients’ relatives from different districts in South Gujarat, and also from Surat city, who face problems in getting Remdesivir injections, can come to BJP office, show the treatment file and doctors number and other necessary details, which will be verified by our people in the BJP office, and such injections will be given free-of-cost to them. The first stock of such injections will come on Saturday.”

This came on the heels of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel’s visit to Surat to take a stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister had announced that 2,500 vials of Remdesivir injections will reach Surat and an order for three lakh such injections had been given to a company.

On April 6, Surat district collector Dr Dhaval Patel had issued a notification stating if a patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and needed Remdesivir injection, they have to apply online for registration.

“But we have found that such registered patients too were not getting Remdesivir injections, and relatives of patients have to stand for 4-5 hours at SMIMER and NCH to get the anti-viral injections. Along with this, some relatives claimed they had to pay a hefty amount to private medical shops and agencies for procuring the same,” Patel added.

Accusing the state BJP of violating the law, Bhanderi said, “When there is a crisis of Remdesivir injections, at this critical juncture the state BJP president on Friday evening visited New Civil Hospital and made an announcement that Surat BJP will give Remdesivir injections free of costs, and such patients’ relatives should contact Surat city BJP office. If the government agencies have gone failed to provide such injections, then how come the state BJP president can make such an announcement? Is C R Paatil is above the state government? All injections or medicines are been given by appointed agencies or firms. We want to know who has given the order to the Surat BJP office to distribute such injections. This is a violation of the law.”

The AAP leader also claimed that soon after the Paatil’s announcement, the Surat district Collector had in a press release mentioned that the private hospitals in Surat which were getting such injections from SMIMER and NCH, “will now onwards not get such injections from such hospitals. We want to know if the patients undergoing treatment at private hospitals are not citizens of India?”

Bhanderi urged the municipal authorities to set up a toll-free number or an online platform, where people could get details about private hospitals with which MoUs have done, details of bed availability, number of ventilators available, among others.