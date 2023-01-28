scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Congress: Provide irrigation water during day

Congress on Friday asked the state government to provide water for irrigation to farmers during day.

Citing The death of a 57-year-old farmer Lavji Patel in Modasa in North Gujarat, the Congress on Friday asked the state government to provide water for irrigation to farmers during day.

The farmer was found dead after he went to irrigate his farm at night in the extreme cold weather, claimed Manish Doshi, spokesperson of the state unit of Congress in a statement.

He also asked the government to postpone the timings of primary schools by an hour in the morning view of the cold weather.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 01:38 IST
