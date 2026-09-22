Iraq varsity confers honorary doctorate on Dawoodi Bohras’ global religious leader

The University of Kufa in Iraq conferred an honorary doctorate on His Holiness Dawoodi Bohra global religious leader, 53rd al Dai al-Mutlaq Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, in Surat, for contributions to academic excellence, cultural preservation, social welfare, etc.

Surat city is bustling with Ganesh Utsav celebrations; and at the same time, a large number of members of the Dawoodi Bohra community from across the country have been assembling here daily for the past few days to attend spiritual speeches and prayers led by their religious leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. A large number of people from the Dawoodi Bohra community were seen walking through the walled city to reach Zampa Bazaar to attend prayers at the mosque.