Irani attacks Rahul: ‘Which type of people is he leading yatra with?’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over walking with activist Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and called AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal “Revadiwal”.

Addressing a public gathering in Bapunagar area, campaigning for BJP candidate Dinesh Kushwaha, without naming Rahul, Irani said, "Kis prakar ke logon ke saath yatra nikal rahe hain, Congress ke yuvraj? Jinhone David Hedley ko rassta dikhaya ki Mumbai mein jaa kar Pakistani aatankwadi kaha kaha jaa kar maut ke ghat Hindustani ko gira sakte they. Aise logon ka haath pakad kar Rahul Gandhi yatra nikal rahe hain. (With which type of people is the prince of Congress leading the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra? With ones who showed David Headley (an American terrorist linked with 26/11 Mumbai attacks) the regions in Mumbai where Pakistanis can kill Indians."

Irani also said that Rahul was carrying out the yatra with such people as Medha Patkar who was the leading face of Narmada Bachao Andolan and others who raised slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde tukde honge’.

Requesting the people of Bapunagar to make “tripple engine” sarkar by supporting PM Narendra Modi, electing Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat again and electing Kushwaha from Bapunagar constituency, which is currently held by Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel.

Attacking AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “Revadiwal”, she mentioned about jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and said that he was taking service from a rapist in jail.

Mocking the Congress for putting up posters that say “kaam bolta hain (work speaks),” Irani asked, “Which works,” indicating that the BJP has been ruling Gujarat for 27 years.