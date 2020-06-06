IPS probationer tests positive, total cases in Gujarat cross 19,000

According to officials, 30-year-old Sushil Agarwal (IPS Gujarat cadre) of 2017 batch tested positive on Thursday and has been shifted to a Covid hospital in Surat for treatment on Friday. (Representational) According to officials, 30-year-old Sushil Agarwal (IPS Gujarat cadre) of 2017 batch tested positive on Thursday and has been shifted to a Covid hospital in Surat for treatment on Friday. (Representational)

An IPS probationer is among the 511 who tested positive in a single day in the state, taking the tally to over 19,000. Thirty-five deaths were reported in a day taking the toll to 1,193. The state added nearly 1,000 cases in a span of two days, recording a little less than 6,000 tests in a 24-hour cycle.

An IPS officer of Gujarat cadre on probation, undergoing training in Amreli, tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital on Friday. According to officials, 30-year-old Sushil Agarwal (IPS Gujarat cadre) of 2017 batch tested positive on Thursday and has been shifted to a Covid hospital in Surat for treatment on Friday.

Amreli SP Nirlipt Rai confirmed that the probationary officer had tested positive. Agarwal was undergoing training in Amreli posted as assistant superintendent of police. According to officials, on May 20, Agarwal had gone to Karai Police Academy in Gandhinagar and then to Surat for Bandobast duty. He was supposed to go to Hyderabad-based National Police Academy and underwent a Covid-19 test before his journey, a few days ago. His test results came positive on Thursday night.

Ahmedabad saw 324 new cases with 299 of them from the AMC limits. Twenty-five more were recorded as new cases from the rural jurisdiction, seven of whom were recorded as discharged the same day. A 70-year-old man who tested positive died the same day.

Ahmedabad saw a total of 30 positive patients succumbing to the infection. Anand reported its 11th death while in Bhavnagar another person died of Covid-19, even as Surendranagar reported its second death. Surat reported two more deaths. Surat total neared 2,000. Vadodara that reported 45 new cases taking the total to 1,236, reported nine cases from its rural jurisdiction. In four days, Gandhinagar has added nearly 100 cases, taking the total to 381.

