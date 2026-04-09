IPS officer Manoj Ninama gets VRS; sparks talks of poll debut

A DIG-rank officer, Ninama, 59, who hails from Shamlaji in Aravalli, and belongs to the Scheduled Tribes community, is known to be close to former IPS officer and Gujarat minister PC Baranda.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraApr 9, 2026 02:30 AM IST
IPS officer Manoj Ninama gets VRS, IPS officer gets VRS, Manoj Ninama gets VRS, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsNinama has also served as the commandant of Group 2 of the State Reserve Police Force in Vadodara and was also posted in the State Intelligence Bureau.
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Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Manoj Ninama seeking voluntary retirement from service or VRS just weeks ahead of his superannuation on May 31, has fueled speculation that he might be contesting the upcoming local body polls from his native district of Aravalli. Ninama, who was to retire on May 31, was relieved from service at the end of the working day of April 7.

A DIG-rank officer, Ninama, 59, who hails from Shamlaji in Aravalli, and belongs to the Scheduled Tribes community, is known to be close to former IPS officer and Gujarat minister PC Baranda. Sources in the BJP say Ninama is likely to contest the district panchayat polls in Aravalli district. Although Ninama, in his statements since his VRS, has maintained that he decided for “personal reasons”, he has also not ruled out the possibility of entering electoral politics in the upcoming polls.

Baranda, currently the minister of state for Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, had also sought voluntary retirement in 2017 before the Assembly polls and unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket. He won the 2022 Assembly polls from the Bhiloda Assembly Constituency on a BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, Ninama has a career spanning four decades. He started as a deputy superintendent of police in the Gujarat Police Service with one of his early posting being in Bhuj in 2001. He was promoted to the IPS rank in 2007. During his tenure, Ninama has held several top posts in the Gujarat police department, including the superintendent of Lajpore Jail in Surat as well as the Vadodara joint commissioner of police. He was last posted as the inspector general of the Traffic Branch at the time of his retirement.

Ninama has also served as the commandant of Group 2 of the State Reserve Police Force in Vadodara and was also posted in the State Intelligence Bureau.

 

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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