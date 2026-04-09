IPS officer Manoj Ninama gets VRS; sparks talks of poll debut

Ninama has also served as the commandant of Group 2 of the State Reserve Police Force in Vadodara and was also posted in the State Intelligence Bureau.

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Manoj Ninama seeking voluntary retirement from service or VRS just weeks ahead of his superannuation on May 31, has fueled speculation that he might be contesting the upcoming local body polls from his native district of Aravalli. Ninama, who was to retire on May 31, was relieved from service at the end of the working day of April 7.

A DIG-rank officer, Ninama, 59, who hails from Shamlaji in Aravalli, and belongs to the Scheduled Tribes community, is known to be close to former IPS officer and Gujarat minister PC Baranda. Sources in the BJP say Ninama is likely to contest the district panchayat polls in Aravalli district. Although Ninama, in his statements since his VRS, has maintained that he decided for “personal reasons”, he has also not ruled out the possibility of entering electoral politics in the upcoming polls.