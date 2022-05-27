IPL finale, PM, Shah visit: Security beefed up in Ahmedabad, 6,000 cops to be deployed

Security has been beefed up in Ahmedabad ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for various events and the Qualifier 2 and final matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium over the weekend.

More than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed for security arrangements in Ahmedabad from Friday to Sunday for the political and sports events. The state government has also roped in state reserve police (SRP), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other agencies for security arrangements. Several police teams conducted flag marches in sensitive areas of Ahmedabad Thursday.

“As many as 17 DCPs, 4 DIGSs, 28 ACPs, 51 police inspectors, 268 sub-inspectors, over 5,000 constables, 1,000 home guards and three companies of SRP will be part of the Bandobast in the coming days,” said Sanjay Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad city.

Srivastava also issued a notification order prohibiting flying of drones or any unmanned aircraft from 3:30 pm to 8 pm on May 28 (Saturday) in Ahmedabad ahead of PM Modi’s visit. Another notification prohibiting possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives and weapons such as rods, sticks, knives, swords or any sharp weapon or inflammable items was also issued.

The Ahmedabad City police also began a crackdown on anti-social elements in the city ahead of the IPL finale matches at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera.

“A total of 38 people were detained under sections of CrPC, 46 persons were arrested for bootlegging and four were held under the Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA) Act in Ahmedabad Thursday. Similarly, foot and mobile patrolling of the police have been increased in the Chandkheda, Sabarmati and Motera areas ahead of the matches,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, a number of VVIP guests, international players and celebrities are expected to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, the stadium will host the Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The winner of the match will face Gujarat Titans (GT) Sunday in the grand finale.

As per Ahmedabad City Traffic Police, as many as 31 parking plots have been allotted near Narendra Modi Stadium on May 27 (Friday) and May 29 (Sunday).

“To ensure safe and hassle-free parking of a large number of vehicles expected at the Motera/Sabarmati areas of Ahmedabad on the two days, 31 parking locations have been made around the stadium. These include eight parking lots for two-wheelers with a capacity for 12,000 bikes and scooties and 23 for four-wheelers with a capacity of 15,000 vehicles. The parking can be booked in advance using the “ShowMyParking” app. We also appeal to the visitors to use the BRTS and AMTS buses that will be running their services to Sabaramati Motera T point,” said Mayanksinh Chavda, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Traffic, Ahmedabad.

In addition, Commissioner Srivastava has announced traffic diversions in the area for Friday and Sunday.

“To ensure smooth traffic movement on the two days, the route from Janpath T point to Motera stadium main gate to Krupa residency T point to Motera T point will be closed for any vehicle movement. The diversion route is Tapovan circle to Visat T point to ONGC cross roads to Janpat T to power house cross roads to Prabodhrawal circle. Similarly, the road from Krupa residency T point to Sharan Status cross roads to Bhat-Koteshwar road to Apollo circle can be used,” said Srivastava in a notification.