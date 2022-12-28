IOC to add to its retail outlets of green fuel by March 2023

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will open additional retail outlets of green fuel in Gujarat by March 2023, announced M Anna Durai, executive director and state head of IOC, on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons in Ahmedabad, Durai said, “Since 2020, the company has taken up major drive toward offering green fuel and lubricants which are Bharat Stage 6 compliant…”

The company introduced green fuels for petrol XP95 and XP 100 (premium cars) in 2020. According to the official, additional retail outlets of such fuels will be opened by March 2023. At present, the individual types have 469 and 10 outlets, respectively, in the state.

“This is our step towards net zero carbon emissions to be achieved by 2046, which is set to be achieved by 2070, as per the government of India target,” said Durai.

In addition to this, Durai said, “With the LPG fuel like Xtratej, about 10-12 per cent of the fuel is saved along with the cooking time. By the end of 2023, 500 more electric vehicle charging stations will be set up in the state, in addtion to the existing 200 plus.”

The LPG import plant at Kandla port that is undergoing an expansion will be fully functional by June 2023, Durai said. It has cryogenic storage — storing fuel at low temperature in liquid stage.

“The storage capacity is 30,000 metric tonnes and we are aiming to double it. The expansion started in 2020 with Rs 730 crore investment and it will help produce 3.5 MT of fuel as compared to 1.8 MT produced at present. This is an increase of about 80%,” said Durai.

The capacity will feed other LPG bottling plants in the country and two more states — Uttar pardesh and Madhya Pradesh — will be added as beneficiaries along with the existing benefiary Gujarat.

According to Durai, during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the consumption of petrol and diesel went down by 10 per cent in the state. But with the spurt in commercial activities in the last few months of the previous financial year, sales grew by about 15 per cent and in the current year, the sale increased by 26 per cent.

About the Ukranian crisis and sharp hike in fuel price, Durai told The Indian Express, “The green fuels that we have here will get us through the crisis if it arises… We faced certain problem with the price and availability of biodiesel in the international market two months ago. But for the past two months, it has been running smoothly. We blend seven per cent of biodiesel in our fuel. We are self-sufficient.”

