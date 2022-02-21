Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Investigators failed to tie up loose ends, reveals cross examination recorded

The investigators appeared to have failed to tie up a few loose ends in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, as has been revealed in their cross examination recorded in the verdict that was made public on Saturday.

Of the 38 accused on death row, only one — Mohammad Usman Mohammad Anis Agarbattiwala from Vadodara, has been booked under the Arms Act, as the court concluded that the “prosecution could not prove charges” against the rest of the accused under this Act. Cross examination of investigating officers by the defence as recorded in the verdict notes that the investigating officers admitted that “no explosive or weapons were recovered from the accused at the time of their arrest”.

Additional sessions judge, designated for this trial as special judge AR Patel who pronounced the verdict, noted, “According to me, the accused were arrested long after the event which is why no weapon or explosives were recovered from them at the time of their arrest.”

On the defence submission that no evidence was presented to prove conspiracy to wage a war against the state, the court remarked, “…Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was constitutionally elected and was Gujarat government CM. As per IPC section 121 and 121(a), and to go against the legally established government and to use force and violence to challenge the government is to go to war against the government…”

Detailing on the accused behaviour as undertrials the verdict says, “These accused behaved not as accused in jails but as if they are jail administrator/ authority… Those kept in Ahmedabad jail were weight-training with charge-sheet papers, making nearly 15 dumbbells of around 5 kg weight (each), which were seized by the jail superintendent and was exhibited before this court.”

All on death row have been booked under the UAPA, Explosive Substance Act and sections of the IPC across 35 FIRs of which 20 are of Ahmedabad, one of Gandhinagar and the rest of Surat. The court relied on prosecution witness accounts including investigating officers and other police officials submitting that Agarbattiwala admitted that he had an illegal gun and pipe bomb and wan-ted to voluntarily surrender them.

While adjudicating on the issue of the probability of reformation of the accused, the court observed, “There are multiple offences against the accused across multiple cities and states… they are accustomed to committing such crimes and thus one cannot have hope or expectation of their reformation. This court has been making a mental note of the behaviour of the accused during the trial proceedings…”

Noting that the accused have repeatedly been in conflict with Ahmedabad jail staff and with doctors who would come for treatment, it said, “The court had ordered videography and audiography when the doctors go to treat them… When court proceedings were held inside Sabarmati jail, when the accused were escorted for the proceedings by police… they would insult, and threaten them. Written complaints were given by police officials, to this effect….”

The verdict sentencing 38 of the 49 convicted to death, places reliance on recovery of mudammal from three houses and concludes that similar mudammal was found in the bombs that went off and at the training site at Halol, Pavagadh.

The court records that information about the three houses were given by three sent to the gallows — Jahid alias Javed Kutubuddin Sheikh, Abubashr alias Mufti alias Abdul Raseed Sheikh and Mohammad Tanvir Mohammad Akhtar Pathan.

With respect to mudammal recovery, the verdict notes that based on information given by Jahid alias Javed Kutubuddin Sheikh, Juhapura to investigating officer Usha Rada, investigators went to Al-Mohamadi Society house no 10, from where mudammal was seized, including dagger, nut bolt, and wires. It is also recorded that Abubashr alias Mufti alias Abdul Raseed Sheikh gave information to investigating officer Mayur Chavda and accordingly, wire pieces, tape, nut bolt and other muddamal was seized from Umraonagar Society house no 3. Similarly, Mohammad Tanvir Mohammad Akhtar Pathan gave information to investigating officer NB Parmar after his arrest and accordingly, muddamal were recovered from Surat’s Riverview Society house.

Special judge Patel concludes, “This kind of mudammal was also recovered from blast sites and by dismantling the live bombs defused in Surat, and thus one can say definitively that the accused used these kind of materials to make the bombs and made it.”

While examining the issue of whether the crime committed was a spontaneous or momentary act, the court concluded, “…the bombs placed in the two cities, are not factory-manufactured and neither store-bought but rather were made by learning about bomb-making… Recce was conducted… this was not a crime committed on a momentary motive”.

The court also concluded the involvement of Mohammadsaif alias Rahul Shami alias Keriseva Sheikh, Azamgarh UP, who now stands on the death row, based on fingerprints of Mohammadsaif found on a broken ladder at the time of mudammal recovery from Al-Mohamadi Society house no 10. “FSL gave its analysis. Based on this, I believe A-38 (Mohammadsaif) committed this crime,” the court records.