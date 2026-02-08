Interstate gang defrauding e-commerce firms busted, 5 held

Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested five members of an interstate syndicate that swapped high-end gadgets with dummy items in courier parcels.

The detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday said it intercepted and apprehended members of a “sophisticated interstate criminal syndicate” that specialised in defrauding major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. The gang operated by infiltrating the logistics chain to swap/replace high-value electronics with dummy products.

The operation resulted in the arrest of five gang members and recovery of assets and equipment worth Rs 20,52,574.

A total of seven persons were booked under BNS sections 61(2)(a) and 316(5). The five arrested include Ramlal alias Romil Gahlot (27), Manoj Kumar Mali (30) and Bharat Kumar Sundesha (Mali) (25) of Jalore, Rajasthan; Vishal Hasmukh Panchal (29), of Surat, and Vishal Kanji Bavri of Ahmedabad. Two accused yet to be arrested include Rishipal Bhati and Vinod (both residents of Jalore, Rajasthan).