Internet services suspended in Lunawada town

Internet services were suspended at Lunawada in Mahisagar district Tuesday ahead of the funeral of history-sheeter Sajid Hanif Sheikh, who was killed by police during a hostage crisis at Vhorawad area on Saturday. The services will remain suspended till Wednesday night.

“We have to come to know about certain messages being circulated on social media that could lead to tension in the district. To avoid rumours from being circulated, we have suspended all internet services in the district,” said Mahisagar District Collector V A Waghela.

Police had shot 37-year-old Hanif at Vhorwad in Lunawada of Mahisagar district on Saturday night as he allegedly held a woman and her son hostage after terrorising residents with a sword. Police said that Hanif was killed by one of the policemen in “self defence”. A case of attempt to murder was filed against Sheikh for injuring the four policemen.

Hanif has been arrested multiple times and booked in 48 cases of theft, loot etc, said police.

