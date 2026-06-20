Yoga on 4 Vande Bharat trains in Gujarat this year; won’t disturb those who don’t wish to participate: Western Railway

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This year, yoga will be conducted on four running Vande Bharat Trains in Gujarat for the first time on June 21, since the trend was originally started in Mumbai in 2022. Both divisions are part of the Western Railway (WR).
Last year, yoga was held on a stationary Vande Bharat Train at Gandhinagar railway station.
A statement issued by the WR on Saturday said, “On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway is organising yoga sessions on a large scale at various important places of the division as well as in four Vande Bharat Express trains. This year, such sessions will be organised on the railway premises as well as on running trains with the aim of making the passengers aware of health, balanced lifestyle and overall well-being.”
The four trains on which the yoga sessions will be held, include Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, Train No. 12462 Sabarmati – Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express, Train No. 26964 Asarwa – Udaipur Vande Bharat Express, and Train No. 22925 Ahmedabad – Okha Vande Bharat Express.
The statement said, “Passengers travelling in these trains will be able to practice simple yoga asanas and pranayama that can be done while sitting on the seat under the guidance of yoga instructors.”
The WR’s Ahmedabad Division PRO Ajay Solanki said, “There was a lot of rain last year, so we did yoga in a stationary train in Gandhinagar last year. This year, we will facilitate it in these running trains. It can be done in the corridor or while sitting on the seats.”
Asked about the arrangements to make sure that those who did not wish to participate but just travel to their destinations in peace, Solanki said, “We have chosen trains on routes that have lesser occupancy to make sure there is enough space to conduct yoga. Also, it won’t be in all the coaches. It will depend on the number of volunteers available for each train, they will be divided between the coaches.”
He added, “We don’t want to force anyone to participate in the yoga. There won’t be any sort of music to accompany it. There will be volunteers from Art of Living and passengers will be told that if they wish to join, they can do so.”
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