Yoga on 4 Vande Bharat trains in Gujarat this year; won’t disturb those who don’t wish to participate: Western Railway

This year, yoga will be conducted on four running Vande Bharat Trains in Gujarat for the first time on June 21, since the trend was originally started in Mumbai in 2022. Both divisions are part of the Western Railway (WR).

Last year, yoga was held on a stationary Vande Bharat Train at Gandhinagar railway station.

A statement issued by the WR on Saturday said, “On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway is organising yoga sessions on a large scale at various important places of the division as well as in four Vande Bharat Express trains. This year, such sessions will be organised on the railway premises as well as on running trains with the aim of making the passengers aware of health, balanced lifestyle and overall well-being.”