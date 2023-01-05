scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

International kite festival from Jan 8

The kites will display the G20 logo and the event will have G20 photo booths to take photographs. (Express Photo)
The Gujarat tourism department will organise International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad and other cities of the state from January 8 to January 14, based on the G20 theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

The festival, to be held after two years of Covid pandemic, will be attended by people from across the country as well as G20 countries, according to a press release. The festival will be inaugurated by state governor Acharya Devvrat at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on January 8 in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Tourism Minister Mulu Bera.

The kites will display the G20 logo and the event will have G20 photo booths to take photographs. A theme pavilion will display the history of kites and workshops on making and flying kites. Cultural programs will also be held every evening.

India holds the presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, during which more than 200 meetings and programmes will be organised across the country, with 15 of them in Gujarat, as per the release.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 22:49 IST
