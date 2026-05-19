International crypto network with terror funding links busted, 9 arrested from 3 states: Police

A total of nine persons were booked for criminal conspiracy, aiding terrorist operations through financial channels and waging war against a foreign state at peace with India

The Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE), of CID Crime on Tuesday said it had unearthed and dismantled a massive international financial syndicate allegedly linked to terror financing and narcotics. A total of 9 accused persons were arrested.

A statement issued by the CCoE said, “The technical unit uncovered this sophisticated network by analysing cryptocurrency wallets and transactions. The investigation revealed that the syndicate was operating on the Dark Web for narcotics distribution, money laundering and financing designated international terrorist organisations.”

A total of nine persons were booked for criminal conspiracy, aiding terrorist operations through financial channels and waging war against a foreign state at peace with India, under BNS Sections 111(2)(B), 153, and 61, as well as sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.