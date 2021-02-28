Interfaith couple who fled to Delhi seeks safehouses in Gujarat

The petitioners sought the court’s directions to the Gujarat government to ensure compliance with the directions in the Shakti Vahini verdict and setting up of safehouses. (File)

A single judge bench of the Gujarat High Court earlier this week issued notice to the state government after an interfaith couple from Vadodara in January escaped to Delhi following opposition to their marriage by their family members. The state government has assured to extend police protection to the couple until final disposal of the matter.

The petitioners, a Muslim woman and Dalit man, both aged 29 years, as well as a Delhi-based NGO, Dhanak of Humanity, had submitted before the Gujarat HC that directions passed by the Supreme Court in the case of Shakti Vahini versus Union of India, including setting up of safehouses in every district and a special cell in states, had not been implemented. The petitioners sought the court’s directions to the Gujarat government to ensure compliance with the directions in the Shakti Vahini verdict and setting up of safehouses.

The couple, represented by advocate Utkarsh Singh, had informed the court of Justice Vipul Pancholi that they were in a relationship for past 10 years and were keen on getting married under the Special Marriage Act. However, there relationship had not been approved by their parents. The plea stated that the woman’s father had arranged her marriage with a cousin in 2018, while the man was purportedly forcibly engaged to a woman in 2019 and their date of marriage fixed for February 15 this year.

The NGO was not available for comment.