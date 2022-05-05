Interactive event launched for students of Signal School

The students of Anant National University in Ahmedabad on Wednesday launched an interactive event, ‘Sapno Ka Manch’, for students of Signal Schools to help them to develop different cognitive abilities like teambuilding and interpersonal bonding.

Signal school is a project to prepare children involved in begging at traffic signals for formal education by Government of Gujarat, Gujarat State Legal Service Authority, Ahmedabad Municipal corporation and Municipal School Board. The initiative taken up by students of the university, named ‘Green Signal’, is planned over a period of six days in two batches (three days each) with 40 children and four teachers each.

The project is an outcome of a course taught in Interaction Design Department by Prof Prayas Abhinav and Prof Vijay Sekhon, and Lopa Shah, a theatre artist.

Speaking about the activity, Dr Anunaya Chaubey Provost said, “Interaction Design in its true essence is building dialogue and dialogic sensibilities in students. In this fast-changing global scenario, students must be ready to have dialogue at multiple levels. This activity is an opportunity to build dialogue and a relationship with the city, its citizens and learn by applying knowledge”.

The university plans to create a kit or a guidebook which will enable Signal Schools to take this forward on their own, in the future.