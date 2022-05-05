scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Interactive event launched for students of Signal School

Signal school is a project to prepare children involved in begging at traffic signals for formal education by Government of Gujarat, Gujarat State Legal Service Authority, Ahmedabad Municipal corporation and Municipal School Board.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 5, 2022 4:21:57 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Anant National University, Signal School, gujarat government, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe initiative taken up by students of the university, named 'Green Signal', is planned over a period of six days in two batches (three days each) with 40 children and four teachers each.

The students of Anant National University in Ahmedabad on Wednesday launched an interactive event, ‘Sapno Ka Manch’, for students of Signal Schools to help them to develop different cognitive abilities like teambuilding and interpersonal bonding.

Signal school is a project to prepare children involved in begging at traffic signals for formal education by Government of Gujarat, Gujarat State Legal Service Authority, Ahmedabad Municipal corporation and Municipal School Board. The initiative taken up by students of the university, named ‘Green Signal’, is planned over a period of six days in two batches (three days each) with 40 children and four teachers each.

The project is an outcome of a course taught in Interaction Design Department by Prof Prayas Abhinav and Prof Vijay Sekhon, and Lopa Shah, a theatre artist.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking about the activity, Dr Anunaya Chaubey Provost said, “Interaction Design in its true essence is building dialogue and dialogic sensibilities in students. In this fast-changing global scenario, students must be ready to have dialogue at multiple levels. This activity is an opportunity to build dialogue and a relationship with the city, its citizens and learn by applying knowledge”.

More from Ahmedabad

Best of Express Premium

With repo rate hike, RBI has done what’s necessaryPremium
With repo rate hike, RBI has done what’s necessary
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read today
Invoking Bal Thackeray, Raj claims his Hindutva legacy, BJP guns for UddhavPremium
Invoking Bal Thackeray, Raj claims his Hindutva legacy, BJP guns for Uddhav
Explained: Five indicators that RBI dropped the ball on managing inflationPremium
Explained: Five indicators that RBI dropped the ball on managing inflation
More Premium Stories >>

The university plans to create a kit or a guidebook which will enable Signal Schools to take this forward on their own, in the future.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement