Interaction event for J&K students at Gujarat Technological University

In an attempt to bridge the gap between locals and students from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) enrolled at various technical colleges in the state affiliated to the Gujarat Technological University (GTU), an interaction programme was organised by the university on Tuesday.

GTU Vice-Chancellor Dr Navin Sheth stated that the objective to organise such an event was to make students from J&K studying in Gujarat, feel at home, while at the same time address their parents’ concerns. Students also used the platform to share their experiences.

“Usually parents get worried about their children, for instance, in case any student falls sick. So, if there is a local guardian whom they can approach in case of any need or help, it makes the rest assured. Through this event, we have tried to bridge the gap between local students, their families and students from Jammu and Kashmir,” the V-C said.

Of over 500 registered J&K students, nearly 60 attended the event organised at Bhagwat Vidyapith, Sola. The reason cited to organise it at Bhagwat Vidyapith was to provide an exposure regarding the ongoing “Sattvik traditional food festival” where several innovations are also on exhibit.

The event was organised in collaboration with Vishwagram, an NGO which has been actively working in J&K and organising such interactive events. Jnanpith award recipient and writer Raghuvir Chaudhari and Professor Anil Gupta, one of the founders of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and visiting faculty at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), were also part of the event.

A few colleges have organised such events earlier, but this is the first time a statewide programme of nearly 425 affiliated technical colleges has been organised by the university.

