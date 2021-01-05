Inter-state car thieves racket busted in Kheda; one held

Imran Khan Pathan, a resident of Matar area in Kheda, was arrested by the local Crime Branch team Monday from Alindra Chowki with stolen Jeep Compass SUV and Creta SUV cars.

An inter-state racket of car thieves was unearthed in Kheda with the recovery of two stolen luxury cars and arrest of a person, police said Tuesday.

Imran Khan Pathan, a resident of Matar area in Kheda, was arrested by the local Crime Branch team Monday from Alindra Chowki with stolen Jeep Compass SUV and Creta SUV cars. According to police, Pathan had changed the original chassis and engine number of the two SUVs and was going to sell them in the black market in Anand district when he was nabbed.

“During the investigation, we have found that Pathan works with a gang that was involved in an inter-state racket of cars stolen from Gujarat and other parts of the country. The gang used to change the engine and chassis numbers of stolen vehicles in Kheda and sold them in Delhi and other states. We also found that Wasim Qureshi, an Ahmedabad resident who had RC books of various junk and disposed cars, provided the chassis and engine numbers to Pathan to put them in the stolen vehicles,” a police officer of Kheda LCB said.

Until now, the gang has changed the chassis of 13 vehicles, police said. At least four of these vehicles have been stolen from Delhi and as many from Ahmedabad, while the others have also been stolen from other cities of Gujarat between 2019 and 2020, they added.

“We have lodged a case against Pathan, Qureshi, and a few others and so far recovered two luxury cars,” the officer said.