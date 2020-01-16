Integrate IISs with ITIs: Amit Shah to Tata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the second centre of the Indian Institute of Skills in Kalol, Gandhinagar, on Wednesday. (Express) Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the second centre of the Indian Institute of Skills in Kalol, Gandhinagar, on Wednesday. (Express)

Laying the foundation stone of the second centre of the Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to Ratan Tata — Chairman of Tata Trusts — and N Chandrasekaran — Chairman of Tata Sons — to integrate IISs with existing industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The Tata Trusts, through the Tata Education Development Trust, has partnered up with the Centre through its Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, for setting up IISs centres in Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

With Tata and Chandrasekaran sharing the dias with the Union Home Minister at Mahatma Mandir, Shah said, “Nearly every tehsil of Gujarat has an ITI, nearly 272 ITIs are there in Gujarat, but now it is time that IISs is joined with the ITIs, so that every ITI student is skilled on par with IISs standards. For that, let the ITI course be upgraded, let the ITI teachers be trained in skill development and the upcoming industries be integrated with ITI coursework. Whatever may be the financing needs (for this), will be met by the Gujarat government. We just need your experience, excellence, the brand and image of Tata Sons. It is my sincere request to Ratan Tata and I believe it will benefit the youth of Gujarat.”

The institute being set up at Nasmed village of Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar district, will be spread over 20 acres of land. Shah also thanked Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel for providing the land worth Rs 300 crore, free of any cost, for setting up of the institute.

Rupani also indicated that pending completion of the campus, an arrangement of operating from a temporary campus may be made and that the state government shall welcome it, if needed.

The Gandhinagar institute aims to train up to 5,000 students in latest technology, with Chandrasekaran adding that an “aggressive timeline” is being aimed at. “We already launched the centre at Bombay (September 2019). Our effort will be to accelerate this over the next 12,18,24 months in phases.”

RK Singh, Minister of State of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “Human participation in actual industrial manufacturing will reduce, but new jobs and skills will emerge. We have to prepare for it. What are the factors of production and what will be the factors of production? As we automate more, land requirement reduces. Skilling is the key. We need to upgrade because what the ITIs train for, those job roles are reducing and new job roles are emerging.”

