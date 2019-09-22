Instead of Taj Mahal, foreigners coming to Delhi visit Akshardham: Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilizers, on Saturday said that foreigners who come to India now visit Akshardham and the Statue of Unity instead of Taj Mahal and Sidi Saiyyed’s mosque.

Advertising

“Earlier when people used to come to Delhi, they were shown the Taj Mahal. Hindustan did not recognise it’s own strength. We ourselves never recognised it… When the foreigners come to India now they first to go see Akshardham. They do not go to see the Taj Mahal,” said the minister.

In September 2017, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife visited Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accompanied them to the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque.

The Union minister also compared Modi’s mass popularity with that to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri “whose lives became a message” for the nation. “Whatever Modiji says the nation does. Why does Modiji take up a subject and the nation works on it? It is because of his commitment towards the nation,” Mandaviya said.