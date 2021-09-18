Instead of sourcing O2 from cylinders, trees being planted, says CM Bhupendra Patel

Inaugurating a string of events on the occasion of 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, newly appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat on Friday said that the government has undertaken a state-wide tree-plantation drive to ensure that people get oxygen “naturally” instead of getting it through “oxygen cylinders.”

“There is a special place for trees in human lives. The global Covid pandemic has taught us the importance of clean oxygen. Instead of getting oxygen through oxygen cylinders, a widespread tree plantation drive has been undertaken in Gujarat to help plant more trees that will provide oxygen naturally,” said Patel while addressing an event at Bapunagar locality of Ahmedabad where a medical camp and tree-plantation drive was held on Friday morning.

Reading out a written speech, he said the Japanese Miwakai technique was being used to increase the tree cover in the “cement-concrete jungle” in the cities. “Today is Prime Minister’s 71st birthday and we so we are planting 71000 trees,” he said thanking Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials for the initative.

Patel said a total of 375 programmes are being held across the state on Friday that is targetted at the “poor.” Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 programme, a total of three lakh gas connections will be given said Patel while later addressing mediapersons. In the first phase of Ujwala, gas connections were given to 29 lakh families, he said.

Under the Swach Bharat Mission (Gramin), works for building toilets and ensuring cleanliness worth Rs 142 crore will be undertaken. Patel said that 8,000 children who lost both their parents or their father to Covid will be given a monthly aid of Rs 2000 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva. This assistance will be given till the age of 18.

The CM said that sarpaches of 7,100 villages who will complete 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination on Friday will be honoured with certificates.