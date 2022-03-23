INS Valsura to be awarded President’s Colour on March 25

President Ram Nath Kovind, will award the prestigious “President’s Colour” to Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura at Jamnagar, Gujarat on March 25.

Established in 1942, INS Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy, an official release stated here.

To mark the occasion, a ceremonial parade with a 150-men Guard of Honour will be presented to the President. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Admiral Chief of the Naval Staff R Hari Kumar and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, along with other senior civil and military dignitaries will attending the ceremony.

The Ceremonial Parade will be followed by release of a Special Cover by the President in the presence of other distinguished guests.

The President’s Colour is bestowed on any military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war.

Indian Naval Ship Valsura is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign countries in Electrical, Electronics, Weapon Systems & Information Technology,

the release further said.