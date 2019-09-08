INS Valsura signs MoU with university

INS Valsura, the premier Electrical Training establishment of the Indian Navy at Jamna-gar, on Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nirma University that will enable students to partner with the Navy on IT-related applications, studies and research projects. It will enable B Tech, M Tech and PhD students of Nirma Unive-rsity to intern at Valsura on various technical projects related to Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Blockc-hain, Embedded Systems and Sensor Networks.

Rear Admiral Ravindra Jayant Nadkarni, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command and Shri Anup Singh, Director General of Nirma University signed the MoU on behalf of INS Valsura and Nirma University respectively.