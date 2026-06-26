INOX partners with Swedish firm to make drinking water ‘microfactories’

Vadodara-based INOX India Limited (INOXCVA) has announced a technology partnership that aims to tackle one of India’s water challenges — producing safe drinking water at the source, wherever available. INOX India is partnering with Sweden’s Wayout International AB to manufacture decentralised drinking water “microfactories” in India.

Unlike conventional drinking water systems that depend on centralised treatment plants and extensive distribution networks, the compact Wayout units — which Inox will now manufacture — are designed to produce drinking water at the point of need. Each unit can draw water from virtually any available source__ sea, a borewell, industrial water, brackish water, river, lake or municipal supply — and subject it to advanced purification and controlled mineralisation before dispensing safe drinking water on demand. The process is monitored digitally in real time, while the automated system is designed to function with minimal human intervention, the company said.