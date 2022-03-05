Initiative for fishermen ‘Sagar Parikrama’ to be flagged off today

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Parshottam Rupala outlined that the “Sagar Parikrama” initiative will be aimed at understanding “challenges, experiences and aspirations of fishermen community”, look at the scope of seafood exports, as well as to popularise schemes that the fishing community in coastal areas can avail of.

The minister was addressing a press conference here on Friday as a curtain raiser for the initiative.

The department of fisheries of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy and National Fisheries Development Board along with Gujarat government’s department of fisheries, Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India, Gujarat Maritime Board and fishermen representatives will be organising “Sagar Parikrama”, with the voyage being flagged off from Mandvi on March 5 and concluding at Porbandar on March 6, via Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka.

While the programme is planned to be held in states that have a coastline, Gujarat will mark the first state as part of this initiative.

Rupala said, “Our aim is to go to fishing harbours, landing points and fishing points across the country, and not simply to ports. To build a “fishing village” cadre, similar to “vibrant village” cadre, we will assess the situation in such villages, see the expectations the fisher community has and bridge the gap with their realities.

Kisan credit card (KCC) will also be made available for fisherfolks and those involved in animal husbandry. The SoP for the same prepared by the government is ready but awareness is low.”