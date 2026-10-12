Mad Sandhu killing: 3 more accused held in Gujarat

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THE GUJARAT Police arrested three more persons wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with the murder of social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu on October 3, officers said on Monday.
On October 11, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Valsad Police, in a joint operation, apprehended Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, son of Sarabjit Singh; Fateh Singh, son of Dilbag Singh; and Arman Singh, son of Satnam Singh, from Vapi city of Valsad. On October 8, the Ahmedabad City Police apprehended Parminder Prasad alias Parminder Kaka, allegedly the “key shooter involved in the murder”.
On October 3, Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified persons near a car washing centre on Lorahka Road in Amritsar, Punjab. In connection with this incident, Case No. 0186/2026 was registered at Cantonment Police Station, Amritsar City. Information regarding the accused involved in the case was shared by senior officers of Crime Investigation Agency,
Punjab, with senior officers of the Gujarat Police.
A statement issued by the ATS said, “Investigation revealed that the three accused involved in the crime were in Valsad. Their profiles, location details and other relevant information were shared with the Valsad Special Operations Group (SOG). They were subsequently apprehended by the Valsad SOG and handed over to the ATS, who brought them to their Ahmedabad HQ for further interrogation.”
The statement added, “During interrogation, the role of all three accused in the murder case, the reconnaissance conducted before the crime and other details came to light. The Punjab Police was informed. A team then arrived in Gujarat on October 10 and took custody of all three accused and transported them to Punjab for further legal proceedings.
Earlier, on October 8, the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police, said, “Based on an input by the Amritsar Police, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch identified Parminder Prasad alias Parminder Kaka as the key shooter involved in the murder of popular social media influencer Mad Sandhu.”
According to a statement from the Crime Branch, Parminder Kaka executed the firing and organised the motorcycle used in the crime. He was handed over to Cantonment Police Station, Amritsar, Punjab, for further legal proceedings.
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