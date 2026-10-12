Mad Sandhu killing: 3 more accused held in Gujarat

THE GUJARAT Police arrested three more persons wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with the murder of social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu on October 3, officers said on Monday.

On October 11, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Valsad Police, in a joint operation, apprehended Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, son of Sarabjit Singh; Fateh Singh, son of Dilbag Singh; and Arman Singh, son of Satnam Singh, from Vapi city of Valsad. On October 8, the Ahmedabad City Police apprehended Parminder Prasad alias Parminder Kaka, allegedly the “key shooter involved in the murder”.

On October 3, Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified persons near a car washing centre on Lorahka Road in Amritsar, Punjab. In connection with this incident, Case No. 0186/2026 was registered at Cantonment Police Station, Amritsar City. Information regarding the accused involved in the case was shared by senior officers of Crime Investigation Agency,

Punjab, with senior officers of the Gujarat Police.