Infiltrators will be ousted from country: CM Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday said that “infiltrators will be ousted from the country” and the task has already been started by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam. Rupani also reiterated that a grand Ram Temple will soon be built in Ayodhya as the hearing on the dispute is over in the Supreme Court and a verdict is expected next month.

Rupani was addressing an election campaign meeting at Radhanpur in Patan district from where former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor is contesting on a BJP ticket. Radhanpur is one of the six assembly constituencies which are going to bypolls on October 21.

“(We want) to oust infiltrators from this country. The natives are deprived of their rights whereas the outsiders are enjoying everything. This has been done by the Congress so far for votes. But now, the infiltrators will be weeded out. This has already been started by Amitbhai (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) in Assam and it will be done in the coming days as well,” Rupani said.

The Chief Minister further emphasised the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in its second term like the law on Triple Talaq and abrogation of special status to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370. He also expressed confidence that Ram Mandir construction will begin soon.

“Ram Mandir will be built soon. The hearing on the dispute concluded yesterday (Wednesday) and the verdict is going to be out next month. It had been the dream of crores of Hindus that a grand Ram Temple is built at the birth place of Lord Ram…We have faith in the Supreme Court and on the law of the land,” Rupani said. The CM also slammed the Congress for trying to create hurdles in expeditious hearing of the matter. Besides, he accused the Congress of “failing to act against terrorism especially after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack”.

He added that they (the then Congress leaders) were so slow that by the time they considered any action, fresh attacks were executed by perpetrators. Rupani also called upon the voters of Radhanpur constituency to give maximum votes to BJP while promising them “special care”.