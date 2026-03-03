‘Infighting’ in BJP’s Navsari unit continues; district chief & party leader not on same page over resignations

When Shah was asked about the leaders who had withdrawn their resignations, he did not reveal their names. (Photo: Facebook/Bhuralal Shah)

Navsari district BJP president Bhuralal Shah has claimed that a number of local leaders who had resigned last month have changed their decision after negotiations. Shah’s claims have come after significant upheaval in the Navsari BJP unit with a total of 58 party leaders having resigned from their post since February over the appointment of new office bearers in the district party organisation.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Navsari district BJP president Bhuralal Shah said, “Out of 58 party leaders who resigned from their posts, 33 resignations were accepted, while the remaining 25 have withdrawn their resignations. We have not expelled those 33 leaders from the party. They have claimed to still be loyal to the party. In the coming days, if any leader who had given their resignation demands a ticket in the upcoming local domestic election, their behaviour with the party will be taken into consideration. Nobody is above the party, and any act of indiscipline will not be tolerated.”