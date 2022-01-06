Gujarat: Infant among 8 killed in three accidents

As many as eight persons including an infant died in different road accidents in Gandhinagar, Surendranagar and Rajkot in the past 24 hours.

In the first accident, three persons, including an infant, died in another road accident in Kalol of Gandhinagar on Tuesday night when a speeding dumper truck rammed a motorcycle.

According to police, the accident occurred near Sherisa village in Kalol where Vishnuji Thakor (24), his wife Bharti Thakor (22) and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Chehar Thakor died.

“They were returning home when a truck lost control and mowed them down. We have registered a case against the truck driver under IPC 304A who absconded from spot,” said an officer at Kalol Taluka police station.

Three persons, including two women, died on Tuesday around 10 pm when an unknown vehicle hit an autorickshaw from behind in which the victims were travelling on the Dhrangadhra-Kutch highway in Surendrana-gar. The deceased have been identified as Nanduben Parmar (19), Pushpa Vania (18) and Hitesh Sabariya (19), all residents of Surendranagar.

“Four women including the deceased Nandu and Pushpa boarded an autorickshaw driven by Hitesh and were travelling towards their home in Dhrangadhra city when an unknown vehicle hit the auto from behind. Two victims are admitted in the civil hospital in critical state while we have lodged a case against unknown persons under IPC 304a for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving,” said an officer at Dhrangadhra taluka police station.

In the third accident, two persons were killed and two more injured in Gondal city of Rajkot on Wednesday when a speeding Bolero hit an Alto car.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 am Wednesday near Moti Bilori village in Gondal when a Bolero SUV lost control after its tyre burst, resulting in a head on collision with the Alto car in which the victims were travelling.

The deceased have been identified as Jayaben (71) and Rohit (40).