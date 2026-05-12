Industry bodies suggest Gold Monetisation Scheme, to make representation to PM Modi

The Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) allows individuals, trusts, and institutions to deposit idle gold with banks and earn interest, with both interest and capital gains fully tax-exempt.

The gems and jewellery bodies plan to make representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking implementation of the Gold Monetisation Scheme after his Sunday appeal to people not to buy gold for a year, in a bid to strengthen the Indian economy.

The Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) allows individuals, trusts, and institutions to deposit idle gold with banks and earn interest, with both interest and capital gains fully tax-exempt.

President of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, Gujarat, Nainesh Pachhigar said the GMS can be implemented with the cooperation of jewellery manufacturers and showroom owners.

“We will make suggestions to the PMO in coming days and appeal to PM Narendra Modi on the issue. The restrictions should be on bullion imports as over 1.50 lakhs to 2 lakhs workers in the jewellery sector will be affected (if people stop buying gold). The exports will also go down,” Pachhigar said.