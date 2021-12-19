Industries minister: HC reprimanding state govt a matter of shame

Days after the Gujarat High Court pulled up the Gujarat government for the pollution of the Sabarmati river, industries minister Jagdish Vishwakarma said the HC reprimanding the state government and industries was a “matter of shame”.

“It is sad that when we are supporting industries, the government has to listen to rebukes from the Gujarat High Court. I do not know how much the industries have to listen. But when the High Court pulls up the chief minister or the industries, it is a matter of shame,” he said addressing a ‘Sneh Milan’ event organised by Laghu Udhog Bharati at Vatva in Ahmedabad. Members of the Vatva Industrial Association were also present at the event.

“But despite this (directions from HC), the chief minister is always thinking of finding a middle path,” he said, adding when the HC decided to take steps against the industries, chief minister Bhupendra Patel called a high-level meeting and tried to find out a solution. “I suggested to the chief minister that as connections (for water or power) are severed, the department will do its work and issue closure notices. We will also have to call the industries and advise them. Why is the high court reprimanding either you or us,” he told the audience where the chief minister was present.

He asked the industries why the COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) levels (for industrial effluents) should hit the maximum levels as suggested by the National Green Tribunal.

The minister said the new government under Bhupendra Patel has been in power for the last 90 days and he is yet to get a detailed note from the industries and their associations about their problems and the possible solutions.

The remark comes after the HC, while hearing a public interest litigation on the Sabarmati river pollution, suggested the state government relocate the industrial units functioning within the limits of Ahmedabad city.