Industrial accidents: Gujarat govt asks officials to ensure compliance with safety norms

Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim. (Source: ANI)

Taking serious note of industrial accidents in Gujarat, the state government on Friday directed officials to ensure compliance with safety requirements by factories.

Chief Secretary Anil Mukim chaired a meeting of the Labour and Employment department in this regard and took stock of safety requirements in factories.

Safety requirements for on-site and off-site emergency plans for manufacturing, storing and importing hazardous chemicals, measures for emergency planning, preparedness and response in the case of chemical accidents, and provisions of the Factories Act were reviewed in the meeting, stated an official release.

The Indian Express had recently reported that over 130 workers had died in industrial accidents in Gujarat during the first seven months of 2020, of which 57 per cent were reported in four months after the Covid lockdown was lifted.

Compliance of provisions related to site approval by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), and safety requirements during appraisal of projects at the time of granting Environmental Clearance were also reviewed in the meeting, the release added.

