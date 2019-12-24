Industrial accident deaths decline by 20% in Gujarat: Govt data

According to the data tabled by the state government in the Gujarat Assembly, forty-two per cent of total deaths happened in factories located in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bharuch districts alone. (Representational Image) According to the data tabled by the state government in the Gujarat Assembly, forty-two per cent of total deaths happened in factories located in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bharuch districts alone. (Representational Image)

The number of workers dying in industrial accidents in Gujarat has declined by 20 per cent in 2019, claimed Additional Chief Secretary Vipul Mitra on Monday.

Data released by the Director of Industrial Safety and Health that functions under the state government’s Labour and Employment Department, shows that compared to 213 industrial accidents between January and November, 2018, only 168 accidents occurred during the same period this year. The number of workers who died in these accidents this year stood at 185, compared to 229 last year. Mitra attributed the decline in industrial accidents and the deaths to increased awareness levels and better compliance with safety norms.

“We are working on measures towards zero accidents in factories and construction sites. We are focusing on creating awareness among industries as well as workers about the need to comply with safety guidelines and protocols. We have also initiated strict action against units found to be wanting as far as safety is concerned, and those taking workplace safety lightly,” Mittra said.

The Indian Express earlier this year, reported that 989 workers died in industrial accidents across Gujarat in the last five years between October 1, 2013 and September 30, 2018. Forty-two per cent of these deaths happened in factories located in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bharuch districts alone, show data tabled by the state government in the Gujarat Assembly. The trend of accidents during this five-year period also show that the number of workers dying in industrial accidents in the state oscillated between 155 to 231.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App