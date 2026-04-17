Indore businessman alleges police harassment during ‘routine’ stop in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Police have ordered a DCP-level inquiry after Indore businessman Pankaj Singh alleged that officers at an NE-1 checkpoint harassed him and conducted an intrusive "digital search" of his personal phone chats and gallery. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad City Police has come under scrutiny after an Indore-based businessman alleged harassment and threats from police officials deployed at a checkpoint on the National Expressway 1 (NE-1).

Pankaj Singh, who describes himself on LinkedIn as a career coach and admission consultant to foreign universities, took to the platform to also allege breach of privacy by the police staff. He said he was returning to Indore from Ahmedabad with a colleague on April 11 when their vehicle was stopped near a police checkpost about three km before the Ahmedabad toll plaza on NE-1.

Stating that he cooperated with the policemen in uniform as they searched his car, Parihar wrote the next day: “The officers took our mobile phones and began going through them in detail. Not a cursory glance but also opening chats, reading conversations, checking our gallery, and playing audio messages.”