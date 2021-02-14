Indonesian woman, husband held for staying without visa, using fake name to get IDs

An Indonesian woman and her Indian husband were detained by the police in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

An Indonesian woman and her Indian husband were detained by the police in Ahmedabad on Sunday after it emerged that she was staying in India for eight years without visa and had acquired Aadhaar card, voter ID card, PAN card and passport on a fake name.

According to Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), the accused Neelu Rediah alias Tini Joshi, a resident of Adani Shantigram Society near Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad, and her husband Sandip Joshi were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security) 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) 471 (using forged as genuine) and 114 for offence committed when abettor present along with sections of The Passport Act in an FIR lodged at DCB police station on Saturday night.

According to police, Neelu met Sandeep in Chennai in 2013 when the former was working in a hotel on a work visa. After Rediah’s work visa expired, she returned to Indonesia and came back in India on a 15-day tourist visa.

“The accused woman married Sandeep when she was here on tourist visa and they settled in Ahmedabad. In 2018, Sandeep made the voter ID card of Rediah as his wife Tini Joshi, using their marriage certificate. Then using the voter ID card, they got PAN card for her. Using rent agreement and marriage certificate, they availed passport and Aadhaar card as well of the woman. A tip was received on Saturday and a police team raided the house of the duo and seized the forged documents,” said AB Desai, sub-inspector, DCB, in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, a senior official said that the regional passport officer of the Passport office in Ahmedabad has been informed about the foreign national.