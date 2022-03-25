Indo-French cultural festival begins Dalwadi’s photographs imbibe life of Paris without war, says French Consul General

Marking the start of Indo-French cultural festival ‘Bonjour India’ in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which will include an exhibition of photographs of Paris in the 1970s clicked by photographer Parmanand Dalwadi, Consul General of France in Bombay Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet said that Dalwadi’s photographs imbibe a ‘joie de vivre’ of Parisians “from a different time, without a war in Ukraine”.

Sere-Charlet was speaking at Alliance Francaise in Ahmedabad where he was present to mark the launch of the event in the city, and added that Dalwadi’s photographs exhibit how an Indian artist saw contemporary France in the 1970s, and remarked that he was “happy to show that France and India can work together”.

Bonjour India 2022 will cover 19 cities across the country, including three key events in Ahmedabad, with the cultural festival organised through French cooperation network in India comprising the French Embassy and Consulates in India, French Institute in India, and Alliance Francaise network in collaboration with Indian Council for Cultural Relations, with support from various public and private partners.

The events in Ahmedabad include two photo exhibitions — ‘The Convergence: Photography’s French connections in India’, which will remain open at Amdavad ni Gufa from Thursday until April 2, and ‘The Trip to France’, which is an exhibition of photographs clicked by Parmanand Dalwadi of and will be exhibited at Alliance Francaise.

‘The Convergence’ exhibit will include photos of India taken over two and half centuries by Indian and French photographers who travelled or lived in India from the mid-19th century till the 1970s. These will include photos by journalist Marc Riboud, surgeon-turned-photographer Jean-Baptiste Oscar Mallitte, traveller, writer and artist Louis-Theophile Marie Rousselet, among others.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sere-Charlet said that Paris in the 1970s was “a place that imbibed a certain joie de vivre, a nonchalance” that does not remain anymore with the neighbouring ongoing war, “with Russia going to war with Ukraine”.

The third key event will include ‘S.Thala’, a dance performance inspired by Marguerite Duras’ novel “L’Amour”, that will be held on Friday at Natarani Amphitheatre.