IndiGo’s Lucknow-Dammam flight lands in Ahmedabad after bomb threat

The IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 97 flying from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was diverted and landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 5:43 pm.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
1 min readAhmedabadSep 10, 2026 09:27 PM IST
IndiGo flight 6E 1302, operating from Doha to Bengaluru on 03 September 2026, was diverted to Muscat due to an urgent requirement for medical attention for one of the operating crew members.The aircraft, carrying 107 passengers and 6 crew landed safely and were sequestered at Terminal-2 of the airport.
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An international flight between India and Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after the discovery of a bomb threat mid-air, police confirmed on Thursday evening.

The IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 97 flying from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was diverted and landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 5:43 pm.

Inspector AD Chavda of Airport police told the Indian Express that the crew had found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it, leading to the pilots taking the decision to divert and land in Ahmedabad.

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The aircraft, carrying 107 passengers and 6 crew landed safely and were sequestered at Terminal-2 of the airport.

“Checking of the plane is going on by Crime Branch, SOG, local police and CISF. No suspicious object has been found yet,” said Inspector Chavda.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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