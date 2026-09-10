IndiGo’s Lucknow-Dammam flight lands in Ahmedabad after bomb threat

The aircraft, carrying 107 passengers and 6 crew landed safely and were sequestered at Terminal-2 of the airport.

An international flight between India and Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after the discovery of a bomb threat mid-air, police confirmed on Thursday evening.

The IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 97 flying from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was diverted and landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 5:43 pm.

Inspector AD Chavda of Airport police told the Indian Express that the crew had found a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it, leading to the pilots taking the decision to divert and land in Ahmedabad.

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The aircraft, carrying 107 passengers and 6 crew landed safely and were sequestered at Terminal-2 of the airport.