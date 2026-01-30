IndiGo Kuwait-Delhi flight receives bomb threat, diverted to Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Friday morning after a bomb threat mid-journey. It was later declared a hoax.
The flight, 6E 1232, departed from Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City early on Friday and was en route to Delhi when a bomb threat was discovered inside the Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and landed at 6.40 am without incident, said sources at the airport.
The aircraft was swept by security personnel at the airport in conjunction with Ahmedabad city police, the Central Industrial Security Force, the airport police, as well as the bomb detection and disposal and dog squads at the airport.
The investigation into the case is likely to be carried out in Delhi, which was the original destination of the flight.
This is the third such aircraft in two months that either landed or was diverted to Ahmedabad airport because of a bomb threat.
On December 18, 2025, a bomb threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E 6208 that took off from Manohar International Airport in Goa’s Mopa and was bound for Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
On December 4, 2025, an IndiGo flight, 6E 058, flying from Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to Hyderabad, Telangana, made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after its office received a bomb threat by email.
