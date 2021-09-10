Indigenous equipment to boost high speed rail project

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday virtually flagged off indigenously designed and manufactured Full Span Launching Equipment — straddle carrier and Girder transporter — for the construction of Viaduct for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSRC).

The equipment, with 1,100 metric tonne capacity, was developed by L&T at Kanchipuram, Chennai, from where it was launched for the Surat leg of the bullet train project. L&T has partnered with 55 micro and small-medium enterprises to build this equipment, Vaishnaw said.

A government release stated that the technology of Full Span Launching Methodology (FSLM) will expedite the process of launching girders as the precast girders of full span length will be erected as a single piece for double track viaduct. Twenty such launching equipment will be required for the construction of 325 kilometres of viaduct superstructures between Vapi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, it said.

Addressing the gathering through video-conferencing, Vaishnaw stated that with this, India is now coming in the select group of countries such as Italy, Norway, Korea and China, which have been designing and manufacturing such equipment.

“This project will boost the overall economy of the area by deploying thousands of trucks, dumpers, excavators, batching plants, tunnelling equipment and so on… The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited is also preparing detailed project reports for seven high speed rail corridors. With the experience of execution of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, the work on other corridors will be faster,” he said.

“If we have to achieve results of 21st century, we have to adopt the mindset of 21st century. This straddle carrier and girder transporter is a very good example of 21st century mindset,” the minister added.

The standard precast Pre Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girders (weight ranging from 700 to 975 metric tonne) of span 30, 35 and 45 metres will be launched by using FSLM methodology for the high speed corridor. The heaviest PSC box girder weighing 975 MT with 40 metres length will be used for the first time in the construction industry in India for MAHSR project.

The work of bullet train has begun on 325 kilometres in Gujarat, out of the total of 508 kilometres between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, for which over 97 per cent of land has been acquired in Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Union Territory), while 30 per cent of the land is acquired in Maharashtra.

Miyamoto Shingo, Minister, Embassy of Japan; Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board; Satish Agnihotri, MD, NHSRCL; and Anupam Kumar, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD respectively of L&T Constructions, were present.

