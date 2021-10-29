IndiaSkills competition kicks off in Gandhinagar today; 225 to take part

With 225 participants, Gandhinagar is all set to host the second phase of IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition for West from Friday to Monday. The winners, along with other regional competitors, will enter the IndiaSkills Nationals — a gateway to the WorldSkills International Competition to be held in China’s Shanghai in October 2022 — to be hosted in Bengaluru in December 2021.

The inaugural ceremony of the west zone competition will be held on Friday at Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar.

The four-day competition will have participants from five states including Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan who will compete in 38 skills.

Forty of over 6,000 applications have been shortlisted from Gujarat, said Brijeshkumar Merja, Minister of State for Labour and Employment. “I am confident that the competition will boost the confidence of participants as they gain life-long experience. The training provided under the competitions will contribute to making India the skill capital of the world,” Merja said.

Other participants include 85 from Maharashtra, 43 from Rajasthan, 37 from Madhya Pradesh and 21 from Goa.



Two best entries competing in 38 skills will be shortlisted for the nationals. These skills include concrete construction work, bakery, cyber security, electrical installation, fashion technology, floristry, graphic design technology, hairdressing, IT network system administration and jewellery designing, among others.

Witnessing more than 250,000 registrations, IndiaSkills 2021 began with district and state-level competitions in August-September.