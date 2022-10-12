India’s stance on Ukraine war to protect its interest: NSAB chairman

Commenting on India’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war, National Security Advisory Board Chairman PS Raghavan Wednesday said that “condemning Russia will not help” and that India is looking to “protect its interests first”.

Raghavan was speaking on India’s geopolitical challenges in the post Cold War world at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) in Gandhinagar as part of a session held by the university’s Centre for Foreign Policy and Security Studies in collaboration with the Centre’s Ministry of External Affairs.

“Condemning Russia will not help us. We are protecting our interests. We have other interests that we have to pursue. We have to maintain strategic autonomy and what Ukraine-Russia war has done is, it has tested our strategic autonomy and we ourselves have surprised a lot of people by the extent to which we have been able to act independently,” Raghavan said.

Further explaining the reasons behind India’s stance, Raghavan said, “Europe has a history and geography with Russia which is very different from our history and geography with Russia… Energy is important (for India) and Russia is a natural resource superpower, so why should we not take advantage of it… We don’t have to sacrifice three percent of our GDP in order to stand by (Ukraine),” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on China’s influence on the globe, Raghavan acceded that it is undeniable that “China does have a global reach” and other nations, including the US “are careful/mindful of how they take on China.”