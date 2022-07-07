India’s first joint replacement museum inaugurated in Ahmedabad

India’s first joint replacement museum set up by Ahmedabad-based Indian Society Of Hip and Knee Surgeons (ISHKS) was inaugurated in the city recently.

Exhibiting the “rarest repository of joint implants ranging from initial days of joint replacement surgery in India till the recent times”, the museum was inaugurated by managing trustee of ISHKS and senior joint replacement surgeon Dr Ashok Rajgopal, stated a press release.

The museum aims to “celebrate the pioneering work done in India, since the first total hip that was done in Bombay in 1972”, the release added.

The release, quoting Dr JA Pachore, curator of the museum, said, “This museum will be of great value to young joint replacement surgeons, scholars and researchers for education and research activities… The exhibits include various types of joint implants ranging across five decades.”

The museum will remain open from 11 am to 6pm, from Mondays to Saturdays, except public holidays.