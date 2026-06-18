India’s exports hit $863 billion even amid West Asia turmoil, US tariffs: Official

By Yashaswi Singh

DNYANESHWAR B Patil Zonal Development Commissioner Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) said on Wednesday that despite challenges faced during 2025-26, including the West Asia crisis and heavy tariffs imposed by the United States, the country has “performed wonderfully”.

“The year 2025-26 was a challenging year, as we know there was crisis in West Asia and the US had also imposed tariffs, but despite all this we have performed wonderfully and that shows the resilience of India,” said Patil while speaking at the Gujarat SEZs Outreach Programme organised in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, during which officials reviewed 12 years of progress made by Gujarat’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and outlined their vision for future growth, investment and exports.

Despite these challenges, he said the export performance remained strong and referred to an export figure of $863.11 billion, covering products such as coffee, spices and marine goods.

Also, the potential role in supporting manufacturing, technology transfer and employment generation in India through long-term investment commitments of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland was highlighted during the discussions.

The programme was attended by Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Swaroop P, IAS, Industries Commissioner, Gandhinagar; and Dnyaneshwar B. Patil, IAS, associated with Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ). The event began with a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the message, four key factors were highlighted as important for India’s economic growth in the global market.

During his presentation, Swaroop P Industries Commissioner spoke about Gujarat’s growth story over the last twelve years. He highlighted the increasing Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and stated that it had reached around 10 per cent. He described Gujarat as one of the leading states in India’s economic growth journey and pointed to rising per capita income. He also stated that Gujarat’s GDP had grown nearly 30 times over the last fifteen years, highlighting what he described as the state’s strong economic performance.

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Underlining the factors that have contributed to Gujarat’s economic performance, including more than 20 investor-friendly policies, future-ready infrastructure, and strong connectivity, Swaroop P stated that Gujarat’s long coastline and its 49 ports have played a major role in strengthening exports and trade. He noted that the state’s location provides easy access to markets in West Asia and highlighted Gujarat’s strong performance in startup rankings.

A major focus of the programme was the newly launched Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026. Referring to the policy launched on June 15, Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry explained several of its features and benefits for industry and entrepreneurs. One of the key initiatives mentioned was the “Choose Your Incentive” scheme, which aims to provide greater flexibility and support for new entrepreneurs.

Sustainable industrial growth was another important theme, with emphasis placed on green industrial infrastructure and environmentally responsible manufacturing. Bhadoo also explained the revised structure of investment categories, which now include micro, small, medium, large, mega and ultra-mega investments. Special attention was given to the ultra-mega category, which requires an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and the creation of 3,000 jobs.

The event also highlighted successful examples from Gujarat’s SEZ ecosystem including PHARMEZ, which received recognition as the Best Private SEZ and Micron, a semiconductor manufacturing company that was presented as an illustration of how advanced manufacturing and exports can contribute to India’s growing role in global supply chains and how SEZs help attract global investment, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and increase India’s presence in global value chains.

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(Yashaswi Singh is an intern at The Indian Express, Ahmedabad)