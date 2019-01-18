India’s emergence as economic power crucial to balancing world: Israeli envoy

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka on Thursday said that emergence of India as an economic power is very important for the world as India plays a “very important role in balancing the world”.

Speaking at a seminar on “Innovation and Ways to Intensify Partnerships Between Israel and Gujarat” ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Malka said, “We want to cooperate with our strategic partners, the Indians, to innovate together because we see that the partnerships between the two nations is flourishing. So many new collaborations, joint ventures. And they all worked so well for the benefits of both sides. Very fruitful partnerships…We want to take it, enhance it, to new fields, new areas. There is something very special that is working so well between the two nations.”

The seminar was organised by Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Ya’akov Finkelstein.

Malka also said that Israel was starting new joint ventures with their ‘strategic partner’ India to strengthen the latter.

He also recollected the “chemistry” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There is a good chemistry between the two Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi. This chemistry reflects in many many areas…So, this is a very good time for us to collaborate as much partnerships as we can,” he said, adding that innovations that “Israel is using for its survival, can be used for India’s growth”.

Last January, Israeli PM Netanyahu was in India on a six-day tour where PM Modi invited Israel firms to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime in the defence sector to make in India. The two nations also inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity and energy.

In 2017, Modi became the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel in the last 70 years. Seven agreements were signed between the two countries during Modi’s three-day visit.