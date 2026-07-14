Decades later, Indian Grey Hornbills thrive in Gujarat’s Gir forests

A wildlife conservation success story has been quietly unfolding in Gujarat’s Gir forests. The Indian Grey Hornbill, which went extinct in the region during the 1950s and 60s and was reintroduced under a government initiative, has now successfully established territories and produced offspring.
Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia made the announcement on Tuesday, referring to a research study conducted in the region after the reintroduction of the Indian Grey Hornbill in 2021.
The paper—Reintroduction of Indian Grey Hornbills in Gir, India: Insights into Ranging, Habitat Use, Nesting and Behavioural Patterns—was published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Birds, as per an official release from the state government. It has presented the first comprehensive assessment of the reintroduction programme led by Gujarat forest department.
“The project involved the release of 40 Indian Grey Hornbills in two phases. Twenty-eight birds were released between 2021 and 2022, followed by another 12 birds in 2023. Eleven males were fitted with satellite transmitters, allowing scientists to track their movements, habitat use, and breeding behaviour over several years,” the release stated, quoting Mohan Ram, Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Circle, and one of the authors of the paper.
The birds were translocated from healthy hornbill populations in Gujarat’s Aravalli forests after extensive habitat assessments confirmed that Gir provides suitable ecological conditions, the release added.
“One pair successfully bred during the first year after release, while three additional breeding pairs nested in the second year, demonstrating that the restored population is beginning to establish itself naturally,” Principal Secretary (Forest and Environment) Vinod Rao said. “The Indian Grey Hornbill plays a crucial ecological role as a long-distance seed disperser, helping regenerate forests by transporting seeds of fruit-bearing trees across large areas,” he added.
Satellite tracking revealed that newly released hornbills initially travelled widely while exploring unfamiliar surroundings before settling into relatively small home ranges.
Why the hornbills disappeared
Giving a historical perspective behind the disappearance of hornbills from the region and the subsequent efforts for habitat protection, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Jaipal Singh said, “Though the hornbill disappeared from Gir decades ago, improvements in habitat protection following the declaration of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in 1965 and Gir National Park in 1975 created favourable conditions for bringing the species back. Historical records suggest that hunting, rather than habitat degradation, was the primary reason for its disappearance.“
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According to the forest department, satellite tracking revealed that newly released hornbills initially travelled widely while exploring unfamiliar surroundings before settling into relatively small home ranges. “During the first few months after release, the birds occupied an average home range of nearly 61 sq km, which later shrank to about 5.7 sq km once they became familiar with the landscape…Similarly, their average daily movement declined from 4.3 km during the exploratory phase to 1.4 km after settlement, indicating successful adaptation to the Gir ecosystem,” the report stated.
As per the authors of the research paper, such exploratory behaviour is commonly observed in reintroduced wildlife before permanent territories are established.
The study found that the hornbills preferred Gir’s dry mixed deciduous and teak forests over other habitat types. “Within the protected area, the birds showed the strongest preference for dry mixed deciduous forests, while those dispersing outside Gir frequently used orchards, water bodies, and even areas close to human settlements,” the release stated.
It was also observed that hornbills selected mature trees with large trunk girths for nesting, particularly Sterculia urens and Terminalia bellirica, highlighting the importance of conserving old-growth trees within the landscape.
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Pointing towards the development as a conservation milestone, Singh said, “The successful breeding, shrinking home ranges, and stable habitat use indicate that the reintroduction programme is progressing towards establishing a self-sustaining hornbill population.“
“The Gir project could serve as an important model for future bird reintroduction programmes in India, particularly for species that have become locally extinct despite suitable habitat remaining available,“ he added.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
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