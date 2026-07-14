Decades later, Indian Grey Hornbills thrive in Gujarat’s Gir forests

The Indian Grey Hornbills were translocated to Gir from healthy hornbill populations in Aravalli forests after extensive habitat assessments confirmed that Gir provided suitable ecological conditions.

A wildlife conservation success story has been quietly unfolding in Gujarat’s Gir forests. The Indian Grey Hornbill, which went extinct in the region during the 1950s and 60s and was reintroduced under a government initiative, has now successfully established territories and produced offspring.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia made the announcement on Tuesday, referring to a research study conducted in the region after the reintroduction of the Indian Grey Hornbill in 2021.

The paper—Reintroduction of Indian Grey Hornbills in Gir, India: Insights into Ranging, Habitat Use, Nesting and Behavioural Patterns—was published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Birds, as per an official release from the state government. It has presented the first comprehensive assessment of the reintroduction programme led by Gujarat forest department.