Second Indian-flagged ship crosses blockaded Strait of Hormuz, reaches Gujarat’s Vadinar Port

MT Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar carrying 46,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of LPG for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at the anchorage. (Source: Deendayal Ports Authority)

About 12 hours after the Indian-flagged vessel Shivalik reached Gujarat’s Mundra Port, MT Nanda Devi, carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), arrived at Vadinar Port in Jamnagar on Tuesday, which is part of the Deendayal Ports Authority (Kandla Ports).

MT Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar carrying 46,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of LPG for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at the anchorage. Subsequently, the fuel was transferred to MT BW Birch.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, Deendayal Ports Authority (DPA) said, “The MT BW Birch, will carry the fuel for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to Ennore and Haldia.”

While Kamarajar Port is located in Ennore, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Haldia Port of Haldia Dock Complex is located in West Bengal.