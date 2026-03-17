Second Indian-flagged ship crosses blockaded Strait of Hormuz, reaches Gujarat’s Vadinar Port
In the last week, Nanda Devi was one of two Indian-flagged vessels, along with Shivalik, to have set out from the Persian Gulf on March 13 and safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of March 14.
MT Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar carrying 46,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of LPG for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at the anchorage. Subsequently, the fuel was transferred to MT BW Birch.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, Deendayal Ports Authority (DPA) said, “The MT BW Birch, will carry the fuel for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to Ennore and Haldia.”
While Kamarajar Port is located in Ennore, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Haldia Port of Haldia Dock Complex is located in West Bengal.
MT Nanda Devi
Singh visited the vessel and interacted with the captain and crew of Mother Vessel MT Nanda Devi, said a statement from the Authority. “India, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, ensures uninterrupted energy lifelines even amid global challenges.”
In the last week, Nanda Devi was one of two Indian-flagged vessels, along with Shivalik, to have set out from the Persian Gulf on March 13 and safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of March 14.
A third vessel that did not need to cross the Strait of Hormuz, the Jag Laadki, is also on its way to Kandla Ports.
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Speaking in the Gujarat Assembly on Monday, Minister Jitu Vaghani said, “At a time when there is a crisis and war atmosphere between Iran, Israel and other countries, India’s LPG gas-laden ship Shivalik has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and arrived on Gujarat’s soil at Mundra Port. Apart from this, another ‘Nandadevi’ ship has also safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and will reach Gujarat’s Vadinar Port tomorrow (March 17).”
“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has reached a different height in the world today diplomatically. As a result of these diplomatic relations, Indian ships have safely passed through even in the midst of war-like unrest,” he added.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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