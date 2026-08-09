‘No news of them in years’: Families of Indian fishermen jailed in Pakistan

The women members of the captured fishermen urged both countries to use the occasion of their respective Independence Days on August 14 and 15 to free the fishermen. (Express Photo)

Maheshbhai’s final words to his wife before he left on a fishing expedition were: “I’m going fishing and will be back. Don’t worry.” It’s been six years since, and Bhavnaben Solanki continues to wait for her husband Maheshbhai.

“It was the month of Vaishakh (April-May) when Maheshbhai went to the sea,” she says. The next news she heard of her husband was that he had been captured in Pakistan.

Married at just 17 years old, the couple has two sons. In his absence, Maheshbhai’s then five-month-old son now goes to school with his older brother; his mother has passed, and his wife and children now live with his bedridden father with barely any means of livelihood, in Lerka village of Una taluka in Gir Somnath district.