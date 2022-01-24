Indian family’s death in Canada: State police to probe human trafficking angle in border deaths

Days after four members of a Gujarati family froze to death in Manitoba province of Canada as they were allegedly trying to illegally cross the border, the state police have initiated an investigation into a possible human trafficking angle.

After the bodies were found by law enforcement agencies in Canada, the spotlight has fallen on Dingucha village in Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar from where the four-member family had recently travelled to Canada and gone missing.

According to the police and relatives, the description of the missing Dingucha family of a 39-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife, 17-year-old daughter and four-year-old son fits that of the four persons found dead near the US-Canada border last week. Reportedly, three more families from Dingucha had also travelled to Canada in the last fortnight and are currently under the scanner of the Gujarat police for being possible victims of human trafficking.

According to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia, the Crime Investigation Department (CID)-Crime has been asked to probe if the victim family was assisted by any local travel agents to illegally reach Canada and then cross the border.

“The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of CID Crime has been asked to probe any angle of human trafficking in the case. We will be investigating how many families from the village travelled to Canada and whether their VISAs were genuine or not. We have not received any intimation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the case yet,” said Bhatia.

On Wednesday last week, Canadian agencies found the bodies of the four, a US national was arrested at the US-Canada border allegedly trying to make two undocumented Indian nationals cross over the border. Five more Indian nationals walking on foot near the US border amid frigid cold conditions were also detained. According to investigating agencies, the 11 persons, including the four deceased, were part of the same group that was illegally trying to enter the US with the help of an American national.

The Indian Express had Monday reported that the relatives of the missing four-member family were not able to make any communication with them since last Wednesday. The grandfather of the family, who remained back in the village, has now moved to Ahmedabad. Neither the Canadian government nor the MEA has revealed the names of the dead victims as the investigation is at a nascent stage.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the missing family have contacted authorities in Canada in order to confirm the identity of the deceased and initiate the process of bringing back their bodies to Dingucha.

Amritbhai Vakil, a relative of the missing family, told The Indian Express: “The family members have contacted one Naresh Chavda, an immigration consultant based out of Canada who is also the president of Gujarat Public Affairs Council of Canada, hoping to get a confirmation on the names of the victims and the procedure to get their bodies. We are also awaiting a response from the MEA.”